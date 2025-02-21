Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 55.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after buying an additional 551,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %

TTD stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

