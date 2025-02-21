Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $505.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $482.72 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

