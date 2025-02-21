Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.