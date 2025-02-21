Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 4,934 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

