Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.