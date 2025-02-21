Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 37,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $40,750,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66,791 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $344.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.85 and a 200 day moving average of $355.66. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

