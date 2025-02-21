Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

