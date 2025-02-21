Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 631 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $172.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.30.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

