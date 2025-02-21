Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,720,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

