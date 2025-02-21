Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 7,753 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CAG opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

