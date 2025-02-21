Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 9,192 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMF. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

