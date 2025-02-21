Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $240.79 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.21. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

