Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI opened at $245.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.98. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
