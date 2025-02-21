Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 125,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

