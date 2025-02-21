Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

