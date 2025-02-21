Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.