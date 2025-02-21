Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.51. 792,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,365,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Sidus Space Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sidus Space by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sidus Space in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

