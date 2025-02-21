Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.14 and its 200 day moving average is $311.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

