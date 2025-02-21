Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $13,580,191. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $338.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.76.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

