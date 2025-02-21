Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. The trade was a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,345 shares of company stock worth $67,286,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.
Get Our Latest Report on Snowflake
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
