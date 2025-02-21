SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Sold by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. cut its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,039,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,387,000 after purchasing an additional 166,370 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3,400.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 162,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 157,647 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 166,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,233,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $55.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $579.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.