State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,121 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $212.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.