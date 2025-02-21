State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,697 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 60,208 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734,530 shares in the company, valued at $249,303,996.90. This trade represents a 3.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $214,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

