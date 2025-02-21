State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $45,322.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,780.50. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $254,628.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,752.96. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,180 shares of company stock worth $1,821,971 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

