State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

