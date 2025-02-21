State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,032 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE WBS opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

