State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 53,704 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,704 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3,505.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INN stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $706.36 million, a P/E ratio of 651.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

