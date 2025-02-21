State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 22,055 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $1,885,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,494,721.92. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 7,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $837,426.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,627.51. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,690 shares of company stock valued at $55,253,691.

Astera Labs stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

