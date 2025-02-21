State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 38.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 197.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

