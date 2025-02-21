State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

