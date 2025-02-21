State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Vista Energy worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vista Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vista Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

VIST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

