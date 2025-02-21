State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.50. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.