State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.33 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BROS opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

