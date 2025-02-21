State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.33 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE:BROS opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on BROS
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.