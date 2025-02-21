State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,931,968.06. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 4,178 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $442,868.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 223,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,690,364. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,523 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

