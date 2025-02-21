State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GitLab by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,903.54. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

