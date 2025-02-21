State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.44 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 57.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 55.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,040 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FormFactor Price Performance
FORM opened at $37.39 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.07.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
