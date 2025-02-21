State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.47 Million Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.23. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

