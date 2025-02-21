State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 56.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

