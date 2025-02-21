State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 991.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,850.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

