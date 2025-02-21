State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 737,212 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ASO opened at $51.47 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

