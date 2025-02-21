State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $189,000.
Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
