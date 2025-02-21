State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.83 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

