State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.03 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Creative Planning boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 202.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $13,592,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

