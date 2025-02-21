State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $264.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3,300.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $277.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZPN. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

