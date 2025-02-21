State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 86.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ATI by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ATI by 12.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,498 shares of company stock worth $2,288,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

