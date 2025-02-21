State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,442.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $800.76 and a 52 week high of $1,460.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,318.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,289.45.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

