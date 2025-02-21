State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 83,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

