State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,693 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,883. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,838 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,431 over the last ninety days. 38.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.