State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,040 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after buying an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 90.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 54,995 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $2,174,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.47 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.