State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 26,036 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Liberty Energy worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 96.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,720,080.99. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,184 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

